Columbus, GA

One person shot on Dozier Street, suspect arrested

By Jolyn Hannah
 4 days ago

UPDATE 02/28/2022 6:41 p.m. – According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, Jacob Wangle has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happen on Dozier Street late Sunday night.

Jacob Wangle, 21, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault (family violence) in connection to the shooting of Joshua Wangle, age 45.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Dozier Street on Feb. 26, 2022, at 11:48 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found Joshua Wangle has been shot.

Police said Joshua Wangle was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital following the shooting. According to police, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the shooting, a probable cause warrant was issued for Jacob Wangle in connection to the incident.

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – One person was shot on Dozier Street over the weekend. According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 27, 2022.

The person suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Weekend Shootings: 7 shooting in 3 days in Columbus

Police said a suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Police did not release details about the suspect.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

