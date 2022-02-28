ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

FIFA/UEFA suspend all Russian teams from competitions

By Mason Rockfellow
 8 days ago

( KGET ) — Monday morning the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee have suspended all Russian teams from FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice, according to a FIFA press release.

The decision was made by both presidents of the organizations due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people,” the statement said.

This means Russia will not be able to compete in the World Cup playoffs and would suspend Russia’s women’s football team from competing in European Championships that are set for July, if the conflict is not resolved by then.

