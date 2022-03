WESTERLY, R.I. — Caroline Contrata has been going to East Beach in Westerly for decades, but about two years ago a homeowner posted signs warning people to stay off, along with ropes and posts. Contrata was upset, so she stopped going to that beach for a while. But last fall, amid a broader discussion about coastal access pathways, she decided to go back for another look at the access points. The sign she encountered at the end of Manatuck Avenue was equal parts concerning and confusing.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO