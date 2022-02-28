ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

UPDATE: West Salem, Onalaska schools won’t require masks on the bus

By Jourdan Vian
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
ONALASKA (WKBT) — Families in the West Salem and Onalaska school districts will no longer be required to wear masks on the bus.

The Onalaska School District announced Monday that it will no longer require students to wear masks on any school transportation, citing new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control .

Superintendent Todd Antony sent a letter to families Monday, saying the change starts Tuesday.

Onalaska will continue to make masks available upon request on all district transportation.

“As stated previously, we will continue to maintain a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff,” Antony said. “All other current mitigation measures remain in place.”

West Salem Superintendent Ryan Rieber sent out a similar notice Monday, thanking families for their patience.

The CDC updated its guidelines Friday saying it will not require people to wear masks on buses or vans operated by private or public school systems. The guidance aligns with new recommendations that do not require universal indoor mask-wearing in K-12 schools in areas with low or medium COVID-19 community level. La Crosse County remains at high COVID-19 community level.

