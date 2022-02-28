Detroit police, Harbormaster officers rescue man from icy Detroit River

DETROIT (WWJ) – A group of Detroit police and Harbormaster officers and are being called heroes after saving the life of a man who jumped into the icy cold waters of the Detroit River in an attempt to take his own life.

It all unfolded around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 when the 35-year-old victim parked his vehicle and jumped off a bridge near Belle Isle into the river, Detroit police said.

Police say simultaneously as a caller dialed 911, off-duty Harbormaster member Officer Steven Schmekel also received an alert about the jumper and he notified on-duty Harbormaster officers, who quickly jumped into action before police dispatchers even had the opportunity to broadcast the information.

Detroit Harbormaster Boat 1, consisting of officers Michael Choukourian, Alvin Cherry and Marcel Clark, responded to the area and located the victim on a sheet of ice, west of the bridge.

The officers on the boat tried to reach the victim while police officersKelly Larson, Angelina Tius and Demar Patman kept visual contact from the bridge.

The Harbormaster officers were able to navigate the ice floes in the river and successfully brought the victim off the ice sheet and onto the boat.

Detroit Harbormaster crew who helped rescue man from Detroit River Photo credit Detroit Police Department

First responders met the boat on Belle Isle, where the victim was visibly hypothermic, unable to stand up on his own and shaking uncontrollably. He had been in the river for about 15 minutes.

Officers were able to get him off the boat and onto the dock, before getting him into an ambulance and taking him to Detroit Receiving Hospital. Officers Larson and Tius led the escort to the hospital.

“The officers’ quick actions and selflessness allowed them to get the man to safety despite the dangerous conditions and pressing nature of the rescue attempt,” Detroit Police Chief James E. White said, per a press release. “This was incredible work by our officers and the other first responders involved to save a life.”

The victim, whose name was not released, was petitioned for attempting to take his life and was listed in temporary serious condition at the DRH Crisis Center.

The victim’s vehicle was impounded and his property was placed on safekeeping at the DPD’s 7th Precinct.