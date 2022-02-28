ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Invaders will die’: Former Miss Grand Ukraine joins fight against Russian forces

By Laura Morrison
 8 days ago

( WJW ) — The people of Ukraine are fighting back after Russian troops invaded the country last week, and it’s not only soldiers who are doing so.

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna appears to now be working with Ukraine’s fighting forces, as she showed recently on her Instagram page donning combat gear and a firearm.

Russia invasion of Ukraine could play unusual role in midterms

In her Instagram stories , the beauty queen was shown during target practice, saying “The invaders will die on our land! All world see this.”

Lenna, who according to her Miss Grand profile works in PR and is also a translator, called for prayers for her country and issued the following hashtags in one of her Instagram posts : #stopwar #staystrong #handsoffukraine.

The fighting in Ukraine has left casualties and many people fleeing for their lives. In Kyiv, authorities have reportedly been giving weapons to those willing to stand and fight for the city.

