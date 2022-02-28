ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota House passes bill banning hair discrimination

By Emma Nelson
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesotans would be protected from discrimination based on how they wear their hair under a bill the House passed Monday. The so-called CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, adds a definition of race that is inclusive of natural hairstyles and textures to the...

