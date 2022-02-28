Meet Our Latest Illinois Pet Of The Week… Wayne!

Artists like Grant Wood, Thomas Hart Benton, and John Stuart Curry may be familiar names in the American Scene style. However, the Bettendorf Public Library is offering an inside look into another of the genre’s artists who happened to have local roots. Doris Lee, born in Aledo, Illinois, was one of the top female artists in the mid-1930s through the 1950s. On Saturday, March 5th at 3:00 PM, the Bettendorf Public Library will host a virtual Art Talk with Carol Ehlers. The presentation accompanies the Figge’s current exhibition, “Simple Pleasures: The Art of Doris Lee.” Thanks to the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library the live art lecture is free. The lecture will be accessible via GoToMeeting and registration is required in order to receive login information. Registrations can be made at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/6195769 or by calling the Library at 563-344-4179.

