Vehicle Theft suspect caught on camera; McDonald County officials ask if you can identify this man

IN CUSTODY… CLICK HERE FOR UPDATED ARTICLE >> Vehicle Theft suspect caught on camera; Male now caught by authorities after two-day search

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – The MCSO is seeking the identity of an individual spotted early Monday morning on camera. The male is wanted for questioning regarding vehicle theft in the Pineville area.

“Suspect was last seen in the Race Track Hollow area north of Pineville.” – MCOEM

No more details are provided. They remind you to call 911 if spotted, do not approach this individual.

Contact the McDonald County Sheriff’s office if you have information 417-223-4319.

