Vehicle Theft suspect caught on camera; McDonald County officials ask if you can identify this man
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – The MCSO is seeking the identity of an individual spotted early Monday morning on camera. The male is wanted for questioning regarding vehicle theft in the Pineville area.
“Suspect was last seen in the Race Track Hollow area north of Pineville.” – MCOEM
No more details are provided. They remind you to call 911 if spotted, do not approach this individual.
Contact the McDonald County Sheriff’s office if you have information 417-223-4319.
This is a developing story, stay with KOAM News Now, we will post updates here if they are received from officials. Click here then save a bookmark on your phone or digital device now .
