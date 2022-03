As Russian troops encounter fierce resistance across Ukraine, the Kremlin is losing another battle, waged across mobile phones and computers around the world. These are the social media "memes", made up of viral videos and photos which, for many, are a primary source of information about the war. We see the old lady who confronted a Russian soldier and told him to put sunflower seeds in his pockets so that flowers will grow when he dies on Ukraine’s soil; photos of a newborn baby, only hours old, born in the Kyiv metro turned bomb shelter; the young married couple who tied the knot and then picked up their weapons, these are the images that the world sees.

