ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Time For A Trip: What Country Is The Most Visited In The World

mystar106.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a guess – what do you think is the most visited country in the world?. The correct answer: France. About...

www.mystar106.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Here's What the 12 Happiest Countries in the World Have in Common

As we watch the memory of 2021 slowly disappear in the rear-view mirror, now could be the time to take a moment to reflect on what made us happy this past year, and what things we should be looking out for in the year to come. Fortunately, the World Happiness Report holds the key to one piece of the puzzle.
GERMANY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The World#Cnbc
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Indy100

A map of the most racist countries in Europe

A study that ran from 2002-2015 into social attitudes by Harvard University has mapped the countries in Europe with the highest incidents of racial bias.The test created by 'Project Implicit' at Harvard, is a short interactive quiz in which participants pair images with words.One component involved associating positive or negative terms with black and white faces respectively.It used an 'implicit association test' (IAT) and the terminology included words like 'good', 'bad', and 'evil'.In March 2017 the group produced a map, recreated here using the same data by indy100.The data was released by Harvard and the Project Implicit team onto the...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

North Korea, China and the U.S. are closely watching South Korea's election

A conservative victory for South Korea's upcoming presidential election could see the country adopt a rigid stance on North Korea and China, potentially igniting fresh tensions in the Asia-Pacific. Given North Korea's ongoing missile activity and anti-China sentiment at home, foreign policy matters are expected to affect public sentiment. With...
WORLD
Reuters

France seizes Rosneft boss's yacht as it tried to flee

PARIS (Reuters) - French customs have seized a yacht belonging to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin as it tried to leave the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in a breach of EU sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The move came as western states are implementing massive...
ECONOMY
BBC

War in Ukraine: The Russians leaving Russia for Finland

At Vaalimaa, Finland's border crossing with Russia - 120 miles east of Helsinki - buses and cars stop for passport and customs checks. These aren't Ukrainians, they're Russians, and although the flow isn't heavy, it is constant. Some people are anxious to get out of Russia because there has been...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy