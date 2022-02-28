Three MS teens shot at in vehicle, one left dead

CHARLESTON, Miss. — Police are searching for a teenager’s killer after she was shot in the back inside of a vehicle Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on MLK Drive between Dorothy Street and Shade Street in Charleston, Mississippi, which is about 30 miles from the teenager’s hometown.

Charleston Police Chief Larry Williams said Destini Jemerson, 16, was riding in the rear of a car from visiting a friend before she was shot in the back.

Jemerson did not survive her injuries.

According to Chief Williams, the driver stopped at the Tallahatchie County Jail on Charleston’s town square asking for help.

Family members of Jemerson described her as a great girl, great student and great basketball player at Madison Palmer High School in Marks, Mississippi.

Two males, aged 17 and 18, were in the front seats of the car. Both were uninjured.

Gail Chatmon who lives nearby where the shooting happened hopes police find the shooter.

“Because I live here, I have grandbabies, my grandbabies come and visit me and stuff,” she said. “And that’s a lot to take in, to have to deal with when someone got killed close to where you live.”

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to call the Charleston Police Department at 662-647-5841.

