Charleston, MS

Three MS teens shot at in vehicle, one left dead

By Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, Miss. — Police are searching for a teenager’s killer after she was shot in the back inside of a vehicle Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on MLK Drive between Dorothy Street and Shade Street in Charleston, Mississippi, which is about 30 miles from the teenager’s hometown.

Charleston Police Chief Larry Williams said Destini Jemerson, 16, was riding in the rear of a car from visiting a friend before she was shot in the back.

Jemerson did not survive her injuries.

According to Chief Williams, the driver stopped at the Tallahatchie County Jail on Charleston’s town square asking for help.

Family members of Jemerson described her as a great girl, great student and great basketball player at Madison Palmer High School in Marks, Mississippi.

Two males, aged 17 and 18, were in the front seats of the car. Both were uninjured.

Gail Chatmon who lives nearby where the shooting happened hopes police find the shooter.

“Because I live here, I have grandbabies, my grandbabies come and visit me and stuff,” she said. “And that’s a lot to take in, to have to deal with when someone got killed close to where you live.”

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to call the Charleston Police Department at 662-647-5841.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 36

La'Toya Furr-Magsby
4d ago

Another senseless shooting!!! Another grieving family. She was a sweet child. Praying for the Jemerson and Foster families. #RIPDestini My sincerest condolences to the families and friends.

Reply
18
Angelica Johnson
4d ago

praying for this entire family Lord please give them comfort and peace and help find whoever involved in this wrongful situation

Reply(7)
15
Shirley
4d ago

Father God wrap this family in your arms cover them with your love during this horrible time. May you Rest In Heavenly Peace beautiful. Praying for her family and friends. praying the law catch the person that took her life. Father God so much killing every single day. Lord please speak out let them turn to you stop the murders the hate .

Reply
6
