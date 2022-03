The last surviving 100% record in this season’s Champions League disappeared at Anfield along with Liverpool’s 28-game unbeaten home run, a sequence stretching back one year and one day, and yet it was a night of reward for Jürgen Klopp. A place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League is the prize that matters, and sufficient to console the Liverpool manager following a 1-0 defeat by Internazionale, but the resilience shown against the Italian champions will also offer compensation as the business end of the season approaches.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO