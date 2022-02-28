ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

World’s largest plane destroyed in Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Sarakshi Rai, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 8 days ago

( The Hill ) — The Antonov-225 cargo plane, which was the world’s largest plane, was destroyed by Russian forces at an airfield in Gostomel near Kyiv, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba confirmed the news on his Twitter account on Sunday, and said that “Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!”

The plane, dubbed “Mriya,” or “The Dream,” was destroyed at the Antonov airfield in Gostomel, near Kyiv, where it was under repair, according to Ukrainian state-run news organization Ukroboronprom.

It said it would cost more than $3 billion to restore the plane and that the restoration would take around five years.

FedEx, UPS suspend services in Ukraine, Russia

The statement from Ukroboronprom added that “our task is to ensure that these costs are covered by the Russian Federation, which has caused intentional damage to Ukraine’s aviation and the air cargo sector.”

The Antonov company said in a statement that until the AN-225 has been inspected by experts, it cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft.

The destruction of the aircraft has not been independently verified. However, CNN reported that satellite images from Maxar Technologies show significant damage to part of the hangar in which the AN-225 is stored.

NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System also detected multiple fires at the airport, including at the hangar where the plane is kept, the news outlet said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

NBC4 Columbus

U.S., NATO explore more ways to help Ukraine, hinder Russia

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As the Russian attack on Ukraine continues, both the U.S. and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are deploying additional resources to Europe and Ukraine.  Over the weekend, NATO announced it’s sending fighter jets to Ukraine. In turn, the U.S. will send jets to NATO countries. Lawmakers are also considering sending other aid […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC4 Columbus

Polaris mall shooter sentenced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the men who pled guilty to his involvement in a shooting inside Polaris Fashion Place in March of last year is headed to prison. Arshad J. Lawson was sentenced Monday to between 11 and 15 years in prison for his role in the March 15 shooting inside the mall, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

U.S. Marshal Task Force agent injured

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) -- A U.S. Marshal Task Force agent was life-flighted to a Columbus hospital in critical condition Friday. https://nbc4i.co/3MmZgBq.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman robbed, assaulted pumping gas in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for two suspects who assaulted a woman while robbing her in west Columbus.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:45 p.m., Feb. 19, a woman was pumping gas at a gas station in the 500 block of Norton Road when two unknown males approached […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two people injured in shooting at Downtown parking garage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a parking garage near downtown Columbus on Monday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at about 9:45 a.m., along with Columbus police and fire crews. Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said there was an altercation involving a female and two […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

