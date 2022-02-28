ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, AR

St. Louis man captured in Marion, accused of mother, baby at gunpoint

By Autumn Scott, Melissa Moon
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UnCk_0eRc3JlN00

MARION, Ark.– A Missouri man is facing charges after police say he held a woman and their 3-month-old baby hostage from St. Louis to Marion, Arkansas.

Marion Police responded to the Flash Market just off I-55 early Sunday morning after they got a call about a kidnapping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5a2V_0eRc3JlN00

Detective Dustin Burnett said the victim who was taken at gunpoint in St. Louis was able to jump out of the car when they stopped for gas.

“She thought she could maybe get out and get inside the store and ask for help. In the end, that’s when the fight took place and he was able to get the keys from her and then jump in the car and took off,” said Detective Burnett.

Man admits to killing neighborhood watch for looking at him

Police said Julius Rogers, 32, got back on I-55 and headed north. The baby girl was still in the car with him.

Marion police said he led their officers on a 40-mile high-speed chase and was eventually stopped near Osceola when Mississippi County deputies put spike strips across the interstate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szhwi_0eRc3JlN00

“The suspect bailed on foot,” Burnett said. “The officers in the pursuit actually chased him down and we’re able to take him into custody.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t0YgL_0eRc3JlN00

The 3-month-old baby was found unharmed inside the vehicle and was returned to her mother.

Rogers made his first court appearance Monday.

He was charged with felony fleeing, kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, theft of a vehicle, and possession of a firearm.

Right now, Rogers is only facing charges in Arkansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Man draws shotgun at a carwash for bad service and robs them

TROY, Mo. – Troy Police Officers were called to Express Care Car Wash for an armed robbery that took place yesterday at 1:20 pm after a customer was unsatisfied with his carwash. The suspect has been identified as Andrew D. Rueve. The carwash employee said Rueve had approached him...
TROY, MO
FOX 2

Wounded Arnold police officer out of hospital after beating COVID-19

ST. LOUIS–An Arnold police officer who spent 46 days in the hospital while fighting COVID and double pneumonia is now at how with his family. Ryan O’Connor, who was shot in the line of duty in 2017, had been unable to breathe on his own, his recovery from the illnesses complicated by the traumatic brain […]
ARNOLD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Osceola, MO
Marion, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Arkansas State
City
Osceola, AR
City
Marion, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Most rural counties in Missouri

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2019 5-year population estimates.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy