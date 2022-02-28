St. Louis man captured in Marion, accused of mother, baby at gunpoint

MARION, Ark.– A Missouri man is facing charges after police say he held a woman and their 3-month-old baby hostage from St. Louis to Marion, Arkansas.

Marion Police responded to the Flash Market just off I-55 early Sunday morning after they got a call about a kidnapping.

Detective Dustin Burnett said the victim who was taken at gunpoint in St. Louis was able to jump out of the car when they stopped for gas.

“She thought she could maybe get out and get inside the store and ask for help. In the end, that’s when the fight took place and he was able to get the keys from her and then jump in the car and took off,” said Detective Burnett.

Police said Julius Rogers, 32, got back on I-55 and headed north. The baby girl was still in the car with him.

Marion police said he led their officers on a 40-mile high-speed chase and was eventually stopped near Osceola when Mississippi County deputies put spike strips across the interstate.

“The suspect bailed on foot,” Burnett said. “The officers in the pursuit actually chased him down and we’re able to take him into custody.”

The 3-month-old baby was found unharmed inside the vehicle and was returned to her mother.

Rogers made his first court appearance Monday.

He was charged with felony fleeing, kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, theft of a vehicle, and possession of a firearm.

Right now, Rogers is only facing charges in Arkansas.

