Wanted: Driver who struck, killed woman getting off bus in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who struck and killed a woman while she was getting off a bus in North Philadelphia last month.

On Jan. 21 around 11:30 p.m., 50-year-old Desiree Jainlet got off a SEPTA bus and was about to cross Broad Street at Allegheny Avenue.

“A red 2006 Chevy Impala, going southbound on Broad Street, struck her in the intersection,” Police Capt. Mark Overwise with the Accident Investigation Division said. “She was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.”

The driver of that car ran from the scene on foot, fleeing westbound on Allegheny Avenue.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the driver responsible for Jainlet’s death.

“We don’t know what his association is to that vehicle. That is still under investigation. However, it is a very good picture of him and we need confirmation on his identity,” Overwise continued.

“For someone who knows this individual, I’d hate to have that on my conscience, that somebody who was close to me or somebody that I knew was involved in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in a fatality. We need to bring closure to the family.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the crime tip line at 215-546-8477.