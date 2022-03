Stonecrest just got 19 acres larger as the city aims to increase its footprint in film and television production. The City Council unanimously approved the annexation request during its Monday meeting, paving the way for the development of Stonecrest Studios. The movie studio campus, owned and developed by Shaw DeKalb Properties, will include five sound stages and other film production spaces that span more than 150,000 square feet.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO