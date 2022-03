If the title of this movie is making you wonder if it has anything to do with Die Hard, let’s tell you right away, it’s not. Though it does star Bruce Willis, it's not in a role you are used to seeing him or what you would expect. A Day to Die also stars Kevin Dillon, Frank Grillo, Gianni Capaldi, Brooke Butler, and Leon Robinson in leading roles. The plot follows an ex-military parole officer, Connor Connolly (Dillon), who has only 12 hours to pay two million dollars to a gang as a ransom for rescuing his kidnapped wife. To do so, Connor gathers his old friends from the military to plan a heist.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO