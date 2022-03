Ten to 20% of the patients admitted to intensive care after cardiac arrest and resuscitation show signs of brain activity that appears like epilepsy. For a long time, it was unclear if anti-epileptic medication could improve recovery. So some patients received this medication and some didn't. Now, a large-scale study done between 2014 and 2021 proves that medication makes no sense: It doesn't help recovery, and even makes a longer stay in the ICU necessary. The research was conducted by a group of 11 hospitals. The researchers, led by Professor Jeannette Hofmeijer of the University of Twente and Rijnstate Hospital in Arnhem, published their findings in the New England Journal of Medicine.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO