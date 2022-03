A centuries-old drawing that was purchased for just $30 in 2017 has grown exponentially in value after being reattributed to Albrecht Dürer, according to an auction house that has plans to sell it. After a review by experts in the Old Masters field that attributed the gem to the Northern Renaissance artist, it has now been valued at $10 million. A Massachusetts man had purchased the drawing, which depicts the Virgin and Child, at an estate sale a few years ago. It is now being promoted by London auction house Agnews Gallery, which put it on display to New York’s Colgnahi...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 29 DAYS AGO