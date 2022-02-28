Teen charged in fatal stabbing of bouncer at Brooklyn party

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Police charged a teen who is accused of stabbing two bouncers, one fatally, after he was not let into a Brooklyn party over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Jose Velasco, 19, was charged with manslaughter for fatally stabbing bouncer Marvin Pretto, 25, in the chest and also stabbing a 21-year-old bouncer in the back.

According to officials, at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Velasco showed up to a party at a new event space on the ground floor of a building on 7th St. near 3rd Ave. in Gowanus.

Both victims were rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where Pretto was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The stabbing stemmed from a dispute that began when the bouncers stopped Velasco from entering the event, police said.

Velasco was arrested at the scene and has no previous arrest history, the NYPD said.