The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High Collection To Release This Week

By O
 5 days ago

Source: Supreme / Supreme

When it comes to hypebeasts, anything that Supreme touches turns to reselling gold, so you know whenever a Supreme/Nike collaboration happens, it is on.

This week the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High Spring/Summer collection is set to release, so you know bots will be on high alert and sneakerheads will be fuming when they aren’t able to manually pick up a pair. Releasing in three distinct colorways, the Supreme Dunk Highs will be dropping in “Black/White/Varsity Red,” “Navy/Red/White” and “Varsity Maize/Pine Green/White” color blocks respectively and feature ““By Any Means” stitched onto the side heels.

While we’re not totally crazy about the colorways chosen to drop, y’all know these will sellout as fast as Kanye in a red MAGA hat, so if you’re able to land a pair count your blessings because resell on these will be a bit hefty.

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High’s are set to release on March 3rd exclusively on Supreme’s website at 11am. Will you be trying your luck on that morning? Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know in the comments section.

Sole Collector: Joe Freshgoods Appointed Creative Director At New Balance

It looks like Joe Freshgoods is about to get a bigger seat at the table with New Balance. The company has appointed him Creative Director effectively immediately. As spotted on Hypebeast the Chicago, Illinois native is keeping his talents at the sports apparel brand. Senior leadership slotted him as their new Creative Director. To no surprise […]
BUSINESS
