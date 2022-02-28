ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Bandorick, Bestany earn AAC weekly awards

By ECU Sports Information
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. — After a second-half surge helped the Pirates stay undefeated, the East Carolina lacrosse team had a trio of players earn weekly awards, including Sophie Bandorick winning AAC Defensive Player of the Week and Leah Bestany repeating as AAC Rookie of the Week.

Locked in an 8-8 tie with George Mason on Friday afternoon, the Pirates outscored the Patriots 8-2 in the second half to move to 4-0 on the season, the best start in program history. A major part of that second-half dominance was the play of Bandorick in the crease. Bandorick, who has played in all five games, entered into the game at halftime and made six saves in the third quarter. The Berlin, Md., native followed it with four more stops in the fourth quarter, allowing just two goals in total and getting the victory. It was the first win of Bandorick’s career and she currently leads the AAC in goals-against average (3.93) and save percentage (.800). She has made 28 saves in four games while allowing just seven goals.

For the second straight week, Bestany was named the league’s Rookie of the Week. After going scoreless in her first game of the season, the Bethpage, N.Y., product has been on a tear offensively. She scored a pair of goals against George Mason, bringing her season tally up to seven points on six goals and one assist. Both goals came at critical times, as she scored ECU’s opening goal of the game which halted an early George Mason run, and she added a second to open the fourth quarter which helped the Pirates pull away for the win.

Frances Kimel continues to lead the Pirates in scoring as she was named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll. She already has 21 points on nine goals and 12 assists this season. The junior from Durham, N.C., racked up five points against George Mason, scoring three goals and adding two assists. All three of her goals came in crunch time, as she scored twice in the final minute of the third quarter and added a third in the fourth frame. She is now second in the AAC in assists per game and points per game while also ranking third in free position goals with three.

It is the first Defensive Player of the Week award for Bandorick and she is the third player in East Carolina history to win the award. It is the second award for Bestany, who joins Christina White and Nicole LeGar as Pirates who have earned multiple weekly awards in the same season. Finally, it is the second straight week on the Honor Roll for Kimel and the third time in her career.

The Pirates will be at No. 7 Duke on Monday afternoon. That game will get started at 5 p.m., and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

