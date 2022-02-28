Spring starts today, at least for meteorologists

Rapid weather changes in New England are certainly nothing new, but even by our whipsaw standards, things over the next 48 hours are going to shift pretty dramatically. Wednesday will be on the unusually warm side of the equation, with temperatures this afternoon ranging between 65 and 69 degrees. If there’s enough sunshine, some towns will reach 70, but even if we stay below that mark, it’s going to feel like mid-spring. If Boston reaches 70 degrees, it would be only the fifth time in 150 years this has occurred in February. Wednesday will be somewhat breezy and the amount of sunshine will dictate just how high the thermometer goes, as clouds could hang pretty tough.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO