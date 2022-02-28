ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Spring starts today, at least for meteorologists

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring starts Tuesday, but If you Google the word spring, it responds with March 20. You have NOT gone through a time warp; Tuesday is not March 20. It is March 1. Google isn’t wrong, astronomical spring (based on Earth’s rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring...

keyt.com

KEYT

Storm brings chance for rain starting Thursday

Warm and dry conditions will persist through Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, a low pressure system will bring some rain, snow and even a slight chance of thunderstorms to the area. A chance of showers will persist Saturday and Saturday night. Dry and warmer conditions are expected early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
AZFamily

Warm start to spring

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for sunshine and unseasonably warm weather today across Arizona. We’ll warm to 85 degrees this afternoon in the Valley, marking our warmest day so far this year. In fact, the last time we hit 85 was Dec. 1, 2021. The average high for this time of year in Phoenix is 74 degrees. The record high for today’s date is 89 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston Globe

Spring today, gone tomorrow 😭

Rapid weather changes in New England are certainly nothing new, but even by our whipsaw standards, things over the next 48 hours are going to shift pretty dramatically. Wednesday will be on the unusually warm side of the equation, with temperatures this afternoon ranging between 65 and 69 degrees. If there’s enough sunshine, some towns will reach 70, but even if we stay below that mark, it’s going to feel like mid-spring. If Boston reaches 70 degrees, it would be only the fifth time in 150 years this has occurred in February. Wednesday will be somewhat breezy and the amount of sunshine will dictate just how high the thermometer goes, as clouds could hang pretty tough.
BOSTON, MA
KEYT

Florida expands state of emergency to 3 counties affected by wildfires

Evacuation orders are still in place for about 600 homes in the Florida Panhandle as crews battle dangerous wildfires, authorities said. The Florida Forest Service said Sunday that nearly 10,000 acres are currently burning in the Panhandle. Additional resources have been deployed to help fight two major wildfires burning in Bay County, officials said.
FLORIDA STATE
KWCH.com

Cool today, big warming trend starts Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winter isn’t over yet, however the next week will feel a lot like April and early May compared to early March. After a cold start across Kansas, sunshine and light winds will dominate the region this afternoon. Temperatures will break the freezing mark around Noon with highs in the low to mid 40s statewide by afternoon. This will be the first day of temperatures above freezing since early last week. More sunshine Sunday and warmer temperatures with highs closer to normal for late February.
WICHITA, KS
WJCL

Feeling like spring today with record high possible

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The beautiful spring-like weather will continue today. There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day with some patchy cumulus clouds in the afternoon. Highs are going to be in the mid-80s for most areas and lower-70s at the beach. The record high in Savannah is 86˚ set in 2012.
SAVANNAH, GA
Culpeper Star Exponent

JOHNSTON: Signs of spring starting to arrive

THE maples are starting to turn red and the jonquils are starting to bloom. For those who dislike winter, there is hope. While March is usually a bummer, it does give promise that warmer weather is on the way. After a couple of nasty winter months, that is good news even for snow lovers like me.
ENVIRONMENT
Quad-Cities Times

From the editor: Daily video forecasts start today

I’m happy to announce another new digital feature coming to qctimes.com. Beginning today, we’ll feature daily weekday weather forecasts to start your mornings. They come from Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner, who’ll deliver weather analysis focused on the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas. Watch for them to hit the...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Climatologists: Drought to worsen in Oregon, Idaho this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Climatologists in the U.S. Pacific Northwest warn that much of Oregon and parts of Idaho can expect even tougher drought conditions this summer than in the previous two years. Water and climate experts from Oregon, Washington and Idaho said at a news conference called by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that parts of the region should prepare now for severe drought and wildfires. Drought covers 74% of the Pacific Northwest and nearly 20% is in extreme or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. A high pressure ridge off the U.S. West Coast scuttled winter storms.
PORTLAND, OR
KEYT

Weak winter storm arrives

Very light sprinkles started coming down early Thursday afternoon in the most northwestern portion of San Luis Obispo County. This winter storm is very similar to the last couple we have seen. Not expecting good rainfall amounts, instead expecting spotty showers with variable amounts from just a couple hundredths on an inch to 0.50" in places that may see brief heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KEYT

States launch probe into TikTok’s effect on kids’ health

WASHINGTON (AP) — State attorneys general have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users’ mental health. It represents a widening of government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform. The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states, including California, Montana, Massachusetts and Colorado. U.S. lawmakers and federal regulators have criticized TikTok, citing practices and computer-driven promotion of content they say can endanger the physical and mental health of young users. The platform has an estimated 1 billion monthly users and is especially popular with teens and younger children. Last month, Texas opened an investigation into TikTok’s alleged violations of children’s privacy.
TV & VIDEOS
KEYT

Food or power: Energy bill late fees force tough choices

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Americans paid a combined $561 million in late payment fees to electrical utilities in 2019. But how much you pay depends on where you live. An AP analysis of federal regulatory data found that several major utility companies in states like Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, Florida and Maryland are charging late fees that are much higher than the national average. Late fees typically punish customers who are least able to afford their utility bill to begin with. The fees account for a small part of major energy companies’ overall revenue. But for the people who must pay them, they can be crushing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KEYT

Rain returning on Thursday

You’ll want to have that umbrella handy the next few days over most of the forecast area!. Onshore flow will return as a trough moves in starting on Thursday. This will lead to overcast skies and temperatures trending cooler in the upper 50s to mid 60s for highs. Rain...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

Return of winter weather brings rain, snow to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is ending the week with scattered rain and snow after two dry months that left the state’s snowpack far below normal. The return of winter weather has prompted forecasters to advise people planning mountain travel to be prepared for snowy roads Friday and Saturday in the Sierra Nevada, the Cascades and ranges north and east of Los Angeles. Gusty winds are expected in the San Francisco Bay Area, Monterey Bay and inland areas of Southern California. Offshore gale warnings and small craft advisories have been issued along with high surf advisories for much of the central and south coasts. Subfreezing temperatures are possible along the far north coast Saturday night and Sunday morning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Boston’s indoor mask mandate for businesses is lifted

BOSTON (AP) — A city order that required people to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces in Boston, including restaurants, shops, museums and entertainment venues, has been lifted. The decision to lift the mask mandate Saturday was made earlier this week by city public health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu in conjunction with the city health board. They cited a decline in new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, as well as high vaccination rates. The city still recommends masking for people at high risk of becoming sick. Individual businesses and other venues can continue to require masks for their customers.
BOSTON, MA
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE

