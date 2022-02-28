Stars and Stripes: Ukrainian navy says Snake Island border guards still alive

A Russian-American businessman who offered a $1m [£756,000] bounty for Vladimir Putin says the Russian leader must go on trial for war crimes, and that he would like to attend the hearings.California-based businessman Alex Konanykhin triggered headlines and no small controversy when he offered the money on social media, along with a picture of Mr Putin and a caption that read: “Wanted: Dead or alive. Vladimir Putin for mass murder.”He added: “I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws.”Facebook later took down the...
