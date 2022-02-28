WR Eugene Wilson Previews Florida Gators Visit

The state of Florida is loaded with skill-position talent year in and year out and the 2023 cycle is no different. One of the in-state prospects that the Florida Gators have set their sights on is Gaither standout Eugene Wilson III.

Wilson is a do-it-all athlete for the Tampa (Fla.) based high school racking up impressive stats on both sides of the ball. But after receiving an offer from the school in Gainesville less than a week ago and speaking with the coaches, it is the offensive side of the ball that Florida envisions him playing for them.

“[Wide receivers] coach [Keary Colbert], as a receiver” Wilson told AllGators when asked who extended the offer to the talented prospect.

When speaking with Colbert, Wilson got to know what Florida likes about his skill set. He even compared him to a former first-team All-American and Super Bowl champion that was a teammate of his at USC.

“While speaking with a lot of people at the facility they said I reminded them of Steve Smith," Wilson explained. "How I’m aggressive when the ball is up in the air. They just feel like I’d be a great fit for them!”

While Wilson does have offers from the who’s who of college football, the Florida offer is one that meant a good deal to the young playmaker as he’s kept up with the Gators for quite a while.

“Florida is one of the school I have been watching ever since I started getting into college [football]," said Wilson. "So it’s really exciting for me to have the opportunity to build a relationship with the coaches.”

The Tampa area is one that has been very good to the Gators in the past. It seems like just about every year. you can scroll through the Florida roster and see a player or two that have been added from the 813. In fact, one of Wilson’s former teammates is at UF and has spoken with him about the program.

“I spoke with Jordan [Young, current UF defensive back] the other day about Florida and he made me even more excited to get up there and see the place," Wilson shared.

After receiving the offer, speaking with the staff and his former teammate, Wilson wasted no time setting up a visit to Gainesville to get some face-to-face interaction and see with the program as to offer.

“I am heading up there March 1”

While a good number of prospects are releasing top schools lists or looking to narrow down their options in hopes of making a decision in the near future, Wilson is letting it all play out and focused more on relationship building.

“While I’m [in my junior year, going into my senior season], I’m not worrying too much about the recruiting part by the schools," Wilson said. "I’m more worried about building a relationship with a school that I would be willing to go to.

