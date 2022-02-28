Xavier deJesus-Remchuk leads Hornell-area wrestlers with second-place finish at NY championships

ALBANY — Xavier deJesus-Remchuk led the local contingent of wrestlers at the New York State Wrestling Championships, finishing second in the 118-pound Division II division during the two-day tournament at MVP Arena in Albany.

DeJesus-Remchuk, of Canisteo-Greenwood, came into the weekend as the second seed and proved to everyone that he was exactly that with a dominating weekend.

After an opening-round bye, deJesus-Remchuk opened the tournament with a 14-0 win over Collegiate School’s James Carlock, he then grabbed another big win in the next round by defeating Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville’s Joey Florance in a 5-4 decision.

In the semifinal round, deJesus-Remchuk won yet another tough match, earning the overtime tie-breaker over Copenhagen’s Chase Nevills to advance to the finals.

DeJesus-Remchuk's season ended when Tioga’s Gianni Silvestri got the best of him. DeJesus-Remchuk finished 46-4 record in his senior season.

Canisteo-Greenwood's Braidon Woodward also had an outstanding performance, advancing to the consolation finals. After an opening-round bye, Woodward grabbed a 6-4 win over Little Falls’ Mason Rawley. He was handed his only defeat of the weekend by Mitch Gaiser, of Alexander, who would go on to win the championship at 152 pounds.

Woodward got right back to work in the consolation bracket, cruising to a 12-2 win over Island Trees’ Ryan Romano. He followed that up with a 7-2 decision over Collegiate School’s Sean Tansey, advancing to the consolation semifinals. There, he grabbed another 2-0 decision over Portville’s Dakota Mascho to advance to a third-place matchup.

Woodward then put together three final rounds of great wrestling, finishing with a 5-2 decision over Gouverneur’s Vandavian Way .

Colton Havens also picked up a podium finish for the Redskins, finishing sixth overall at 132 pounds. Havens received a bye in the first round and then pinned his next opponent in the championship round in just 2:43.

Tioga’s Caden Bellis defeated him in the quarterfinal, but Havens cruised through the first two rounds of the consolation bracket with a pin over Canastota’s Culley Bellino and a 5-2 decision over Copenhagen’s Tavian Camper.

Fellow Section V wrestler Nicholas Noto of Honeoye Falls-Lima defeated him in the consolation semifinals, and then Shoreham-Wading River’s Tristan Petretti defeated him in the fifth-place matchup.

The other local standout was Hornell’s Mason Drew, who finished his weekend on the podium with a seventh-place finish at 126 pounds.

Drew started his weekend with a 6-1 decision over Seaford’s Patrick McClernon, but was defeated by Central Valley Academy’s Cooper Reed in the second round. Drew then won his next three matchups, including two of them via the pin, in order to make it to the fifth consolation round.

First, he pinned Chenango Valley’s Ethan Randis in the third round and then pinned Port Jefferson’s Liam Rogers in the second round. He then grabbed a sudden-victory match of Tioga’s Mason Welch before falling once again to Reed. Finally, in the seventh-place matchup, Drew defeated Schalmont’s Dylan Devin with an 8-3 decision.

Canisteo-Greenwood had two other wrestlers compete who did not end up on the podium, but still had great weekends.

Gavin Bob lost in the opening round of 126 pounds, but then picked up a pin in the first round of a match with Eagle Academy’s Tiki Graham.

Beau Zeh went 2-2 on the weekend with a win in the opening round with a 10-0 decision over Sacket’s Harbor Kayleb Martin. Edgemont’s Sander Miller defeated him in the next round, but Zeh picked up a win in the consolation bracket with a 6-0 decision over Clarke’s John Bower.

Dansville’s Gavin Hart had another strong showing against the toughest competition of the season. Hart started his weekend with a 6-2 decision over Eagle Academy’s Carlos Bermudez before falling the second round to Tioga’s Emmett Wood.

Hart moved into the consolation bracket and immediately went to work. He picked up a 6-2 decision over Wheatley’s Yanjun Lin and then followed with a 7-4 decision over Port Jefferson’s Anthony Pipia. Hart’s weekend came to an end at the hands of Clarke’s Jack Forte, who would go on to finish third overall at 160 pounds.

Alfred-Almond’s Ben Lloyd came away with a win but did not find a spot on the podium. Lloyd received a bye in the opening round but then fell in the championship bracket to Saranac’s Collin Clancy.

He moved into the consolation bracket, receiving a bye in the first round before facing off with Horace Mann’s Elias Romero, where he earned the pin halfway through the second round. A fall to Edgemont’s Sander Miller in the next round ended Lloyd’s stellar season.