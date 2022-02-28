Cardinals Conversations: Black Excellence In The Workplace

What comes to mind when you hear the words “Black excellence?” In a general sense, Black excellence can present itself in a multitude of ways: home ownership, luxurious vacations, and professional or academic achievements. Each of these interpretations are valid, and each are experiences that Black people enjoy. Black excellence is often discussed relative to Black exceptionalism, which is the idea that Black people who are perceived as poised and educated are anomalies. Black exceptionalism assumes certain stereotypes about Black people to be true and deems those who fall outside of the stereotypes to be exceptions to the rule. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

