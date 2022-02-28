ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Cardinals Conversations: Black Excellence In The Workplace

Arizona Cardinals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Black History Month, the Arizona Cardinals hosted...

www.azcardinals.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray makes major move that will make Cardinals fans happy amid trade rumors

The Arizona Cardinals have dealt with their fair share of drama involving star quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason. Murray, who is seeking a new contract, removed everything Cardinals-related off of his social media, setting off a wave of speculation on his future with the franchise. Trade rumors even began to swirl around the former Oklahoma star. On Tuesday, Murray made a major move that should make Arizona fans extremely excited, as reported by azcentral sports.
NFL
theeverygirl.com

What Art and Education Mean for Black Excellence

What comes to mind when you hear the words “Black excellence?” In a general sense, Black excellence can present itself in a multitude of ways: home ownership, luxurious vacations, and professional or academic achievements. Each of these interpretations are valid, and each are experiences that Black people enjoy. Black excellence is often discussed relative to Black exceptionalism, which is the idea that Black people who are perceived as poised and educated are anomalies. Black exceptionalism assumes certain stereotypes about Black people to be true and deems those who fall outside of the stereotypes to be exceptions to the rule. This couldn’t be further from the truth.
VISUAL ART
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Christian McCaffrey reports

It was a rough 2021 NFL season for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey (seen above in a 2019 game) injured his ankle in a Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, ultimately putting an end to his season. McCaffrey has been one of, if not the best,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy