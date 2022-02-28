ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmer Coreas Arraigned In Fatal Woburn Hit-And-Run

WOBURN (CBS) – The driver accused in a deadly Woburn hit-and-run last week made his first appearance in court on Monday.

Police said 57-year-old Elmer Coreas hit and killed 70-year-old John McGuinness of Woburn Thursday night on Montvale Ave. and then drove off.

Officers said they were able to identify and follow car fluids from the scene of the crash to an apartment building where the car was parked.

They later identified Coreas as the alleged driver.

Following his arraignment on Monday, Coreas was released on $5,000 bond.

