Frances 'Fran' Beatrice (Duman) Faulhaber-Pieper

 5 days ago

December 25, 1927 - January 2, 2022 - Fran passed away on January 2, 2022 at the age of 94 in the home of her daughter, Carol Manning in Canby, Oregon.

Fran passed away on January 2, 2022 at the age of 94 in the home of her daughter, Carol Manning in Canby, Oregon. Born to the late Vincent and Anna (Bogli) Duman in Cottonwood, Idaho.

Fran moved to Oregon where she met and married Bill Faulhaber on September 27, 1947. They had ten children. Bill passed away after 56 years of marriage. Fran then met and married Edward Pieper of Akron, Colorado and gained three more children. Ed passed away after 15 years of marriage.

Fran was preceded in death by both husbands; two daughters, Betty and Martha Faulhaber; a granddaughter, Rachel (Bolkan) Bunting; son-inlaw Mike Bolkan; four sisters; and six brothers.

Fran will be missed and thought of with love by the ones who survived her. Eleven children, Kathy Bolkan , Sharon Coy, Gary Faulhaber, Jo Ann Stoutenburg, Carol Manning, Gregg Faulhaber, Glenn Faulhaber, Rita Lovegreen from Oregon and Donna Wassmuth of Fallon, Nevada, Eddie Pieper, Diane Van Der Wege of Akron, CO; sisters Catherine Brockamp of Corvallis, Oregon and Patricia Seubert of Shelby, Montana.

Memorial mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Molalla, OR on March 12, 2022 at 11am. Reception to follow. Memorials made to Shriners/Doernbecher Children's Hospital. Live stream Memorial Service, https://youtu.be/Wnq92nei6A4

