Miami Beach Hotel Seeks Temporary Injunction To Stop Enforcement Of 2AM Alcohol Sales Ban

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A popular spring break hot spot, the Clevelander Hotel on Miami Beach, is fighting back against the city’s latest alcohol ban.

The hotel has filed a motion for a temporary injunction to block the city from enforcing a law that bans the sale of alcohol after 2 a.m. for two weeks in March. The change applies to all businesses south of 16th Street.

The 2 a.m. ban will be in effect from March 7th and March 21st. After the two popular weeks, the alcohol sale cut-off time will return to 5 a.m. The new law comes after last year’s spring breakers forced the city to impose an 8 p.m. curfew due to public disorder and clashes with police.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in addition to curbing the all-night drinking party, the measure is also about officer safety. Last year during spring break as a result of incidents, 16 officers were injured compared with 10 officers during the previous spring break.