ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach Hotel Seeks Temporary Injunction To Stop Enforcement Of 2AM Alcohol Sales Ban

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JR9wA_0eRburq200

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A popular spring break hot spot, the Clevelander Hotel on Miami Beach, is fighting back against the city’s latest alcohol ban.

The hotel has filed a motion for a temporary injunction to block the city from enforcing a law that bans the sale of alcohol after 2 a.m. for two weeks in March. The change applies to all businesses south of 16th Street.

The 2 a.m. ban will be in effect from March 7th and March 21st. After the two popular weeks, the alcohol sale cut-off time will return to 5 a.m. The new law comes after last year’s spring breakers forced the city to impose an 8 p.m. curfew due to public disorder and clashes with police.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in addition to curbing the all-night drinking party, the measure is also about officer safety. Last year during spring break as a result of incidents, 16 officers were injured compared with 10 officers during the previous spring break.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times Daily

Miami Beach to limit some alcohol sales during spring break

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An alcohol ban designed to curb heavy late night drinking among spring breakers in Miami Beach will be in effect for two weeks in March, officials said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Recognize These People? They’re Accused Of Defrauding Dozens Of Miami-Dade Families With Real Estate Scam

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Dozens of families in Miami-Dade County are out thousands of dollars. Some are even homeless after falling victim to a real estate scam. “It was a beautiful home it caught my attention as soon as I saw the post,” says Maria Karla Urra, a victim. Maria is seven months pregnant and thought a listing she saw on Facebook Marketplace would be the perfect new home for a growing family. “Humanity is worse than I thought,” says Marisol Cruz, another victim. She made a deposit of $3,000 on the same house as Maria Urra. “This is growing rapidly. We have an excess...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Orders Russian Flags Removed At Miami International Airport

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava ordered Thursday morning all Russian flags be removed from Miami International Airport. Effective immediately, I have ordered all Russian flags be removed from Miami International Airport. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) March 3, 2022 On Tuesday, the mayor tweeted that Miami-Dade County is standing firm in its support of President Biden’s decision to ban Russian airplanes from U.S. airspace, including Miami International Airport. Cava said her administration is ready to work with the Biden administration to aide the Ukrainian people however we can. Last week, she directed county department directors to conduct a complete review of all Miami-Dade County contracts within their purview to confirm that none are connected to Russian business interests of any sort.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

More Real Estate Scam Victims Emerge, Miami-Dade Police Search For Suspects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More victims are detailing how they got sucked into a real estate scam and lost thousands. Homestead police are continuing their search for the three suspects and now the Miami-Dade Police Department is involved as well. MDPD said several more victims have just come forward which means there are now more than a dozen cases county-wide involving the three suspects, who are still on the loose. “They think they’re getting the deal of a lifetime then suddenly it’s all snatched away in the blink of an eye,” said Kayla Vargas, a victim. On Monday, six families showed...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Missing Florida Woman’s Body Found In Backyard Septic Tank

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The body of a Florida missing woman was found in a septic tank buried in her backyard, and her handyman has been charged with killing her, authorities said Saturday. Investigators in Jensen Beach found a body believed to be that of Cynthia Coles, submerged in the septic tank 4 feet (1.2 meters) underground after hours of excavating her back yard late Friday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Shortly after finding the body, deputies arrested her handyman, Keoki Hilo Demich, who was charged with second-degree murder. Cole, 57, had been missing for more than a week. No further details were provided. Jensen Beach is almost 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of West Palm Beach. “There are elements to this case still being investigated,” the post said. “We will update the community with additional information as it becomes available.” There was no online court record available for Demich, so it was unknown if he had an attorney. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
JENSEN BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

First Responders Honored For Tireless Work At Surfside Condo Collapse Site

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About 100 first responders were recognized in Miami-Dade on Tuesday for their tireless work during the condo collapse in Surfside. “On that mountain of rubble, I saw hell on Earth. But I also saw some of the best of what mankind has to offer,” said Florida’s CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis. Patronis along with other Miami-Dade officials recognized the men and women who make up Florida Task Forces 1 and 2, the first teams to respond to the condo collapse on June 24, 2021. “We train and we train all year long, and there’s nothing to...
SURFSIDE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gelber
CBS Miami

Fired Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Larry Scirotto Speaks Out

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale City manager Chris Lagerbloom announcing his decision to fire Police Chief Larry Scirotto after just 6 months on the job. “I made the decision that it was in the best interest of the department to separate from the current chief of police,” Lagerbloom said. The allegation is discrimination in promoting officers. But Scirotto is firing back. “The EEOC report is a report built on hearsay, there is no testimony, there is no transcript, there is no audio,” he said. An investigation alleged that Scirotto made promotions based on race, gender and sexual orientation.   The report said...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Wilton Manors Apartment Explosion, One Person Injured

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One man was injured in an explosion at an apartment in Wilton Manors. It happened in a second-floor unit of the apartment building at 12 NE 19 Court. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with burn injuries. He was remodeling a bathroom when the explosion happened. Fire rescue said there was no proper ventilation in the apartment and whatever products the man was using in the bathroom ignited. The explosion was powerful enough to blow out one of the walls, including a window. It also pushed the door to the apartment out of its frame.
WILTON MANORS, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco stops short of retail ban of rabbit sales

NEW PORT RICHEY — Despite a strong push from animal advocates, Pasco County commissioners on Tuesday opted to ban sale of rabbits from public places such as flea markets but stopped short of halting sales at pet stores. The commission decided to go with its staff recommendation to begin...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

One Dead In Deerfield Beach Crash

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A deadly traffic fatality Monday morning in Deerfield Beach. It happened at the intersection of Sample Road and Dixie Highway. Chopper4 over the scene spotted a white sedan with a smashed windshield and a twisted bike next to what appeared to be a body covered in a yellow tarp. The east and westbound lanes of Sample Road and the north and southbound lanes of Dixie Highway were closed in the area for the investigation. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injunction#Cbsmiami
CBS Miami

Sticker Shock At The Pumps As Gas Prices Spike And It’s Expected To Continue

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you need to fill up your gas tank for the weekend, expect some sticker shock at the pump. Gas prices spiked overnight and haven’t been this high in nearly 10 years. The national average price for a regular gallon of gas climbed to $3.84 on Friday, according to AAA. That is the highest price since September 2012 and 11 cents higher than Thursday. Prices are expected to continue to soar as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. Nine states are already paying more than $4 a gallon and the national average is expected to get there soon too. Florida is not one of those states, Florida’s average is $3.67 per gallon, according to AAA. The average is slightly higher in South Florida where the average gallon of gas is about $3.72 in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. It is almost $4.00 a gallon in Monroe County. The record highest price for a gallon of gas was $4.11 set in 2008. The average price a year ago was $2.75 a gallon, as prices were still recovering from the plunge that occurred early in the pandemic. Stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns slashed demand for gasoline.
TRAFFIC
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Trauma At Loggers’ Run Park, Unconscious At PBI, Fainting In The Bridges

You Heard Sirens On Sunday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Sirens™ is a trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A person fainting in The Bridges, an unconscious person at PBI, and a traumatic injury at Loggers Run Park all […] The article SIRENS: Trauma At Loggers’ Run Park, Unconscious At PBI, Fainting In The Bridges appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Beach, South Beach, Enact New Safety Rules For Spring Break

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has announced new rules for the next month as tens of thousands of spring breakers are expected to head to South Florida. “We absolutely expect to double, if not triple, what we saw last year,” says Major Bill Schultz with Fort Lauderdale Police. “If they are checking into a hotel, they will be given a letter authored by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, reminding them of our rules and regulations and expectations of them while they’re in town,” he explains. From March 4 to April 3 on the public beaches in Fort Lauderdale: Tents, tables,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
CBS Miami

Group Protests Outside Miami Seaquarium Calling For Its Closure

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group gathered outside the Miami Seaquarium on Sunday to demand the facility be shut down. The rally comes just days after the USDA granted MS Leisure Company Inc. – owner of the Miami Seaquarium – an exhibitor’s license under the condition it no longer displays Lolita and Lii, a white-sided dolphin. But wildlife advocates say more needs to be done. “It’s a step in the right direction but I would not use the word victory. She is still in that crumbling old bathtub that she’s been in since 1970,” said one demonstrator. “And the other animals are still performing and being exploited, so it is not a victory.” Lolita is the oldest orca in captivity. It’s unclear what her future holds. Officials at the Seaquarium say she’s healthy and eating well despite her advanced age.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Beach Implementing New Spring Break Rules

Miami Beach (CBSMIAMI)— The City of Miami Beach is passing new rules and amping up enforcement in an effort to curb disruptive spring break crowds. “We’re not Bourbon Street on the ocean,” says Mayor Dan Gelber. “We’re open for anyone, not just a spring break group.” He hopes to create a more family-friendly destination by providing music, wellness and food experiences at Lummus Park through, what they’re calling, “Miami Beach Live!” “There will be a very, very augmented police presence,” he says. “There are going to be cops everywhere, not just from here, but from the county. There will be code...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Between 150 To 200 Haitian Migrants On Ship That Ran Aground In Key Largo

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says between 150 and 200 Haitian migrants were spotted on a ship in Key Largo on Sunday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were notified at around 1:20 p.m. to assist Border Patrol and FWC after a large vessel ran aground just off Ocean Reef. Some of the migrants aboard the ship began swimming, eventually reaching land. #HappeningNow @USCG crews are responding to a suspected migrant venture off #OceanReef. The vessel is aground w/ #CoastGuard & partner agency rescue crews on scene. Updates will happen as more info. becomes available. @mcsonews @MiamiDadeFire @MyFWC @BiscayneNPS @CBPAMORegDirSE pic.twitter.com/D0uF712KMt — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 6, 2022 One person had to be taken to the hospital. No word on the condition of the person or why they had to be hospitalized in the first place. Authorities have not said how many people have been taken into custody at this time.
KEY LARGO, FL
Click10.com

Miami Beach to push for alcohol sales curfew, commissioner says

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner said the city will likely appeal a judge’s decision against a 2 a.m. ban on alcohol sales. A Miami-Dade County judge sided with bars and restaurants in the entertainment district to be allowed to sell alcohol until 5 a.m. Mango’s Tropical Cafe owner David Wallack celebrated the Tuesday decision.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
51K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy