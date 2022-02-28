ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blazer5 Gaming hires new general manager, adds players

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKaUg_0eRbuYGL00 SCORESHEET: Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.

MONDAY, FEB. 28

Blazer5 Gaming — Mikias Yohannes has been named general manager of the video-team team Blazer5 Gaming, which plays against other teams in NBA2K League.

He's originally from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and he emigrated to Dallas, Texas with his family at a young age. He had a successful career playing in the Overwatch League.

"He brings a wealth of knowledge of the world of esports, having competed at the highest level in a variety of games," said Cameron McAlees, head of Esports, Trail Blazers. "His background will allow for easy collaboration with players and coach (Andrew) Maxie while helping Blazer5 Gaming grow."

The team also added three players through the NBA2K League draft: Joshua "unguardable" Hunter, Dorian Earl "Bucket" Miller and Robert "CantGuardRob" Nastasi.

Hops tickets — Single game tickets for the 2022 Hillsboro Hops home season at Ron Tonkin Field go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1.

They'll be available at the team's ticket website page, http://www.milb.com/hillsboro/tickets/single-game-tickets, as well as in person at the Hops front office at Ron Tonkin Field or by calling 503-640-0887.

The Hops' season starts Aril 8 with a series against Tri-City at Ron Tonkin Field.

College baseball — Oregon (5-3) beat St. John's 6-0 to sweep the four-game home series, outscoring them 58-9. Josiah Cromwick hit a three-run homer and Tommy Brandenburg allowed one hit in five innings. The Ducks have scored 79 runs in their past five games.

Yimmi Chara honored — Portland Timbers midfielder Yimmi Chara has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for week one. He helped the Timbers earn a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution, executing a bicycle-kick goal in the 78th minute to tie the match. He also tallied an assist.

The Timbers play at LAFC on Sunday, March 6.

Beavs rained out — Tuesday's nonleague baseball game between Oregon State and Seattle at Goss Stadium in Corvallis will not be played because of forecasted rain. No makeup game has been announced.

The Beavers are 7-0, and will now hold their home opener Friday against UC Irvine.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
