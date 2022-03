No. 2 Ole Miss rebounded from its first loss of the 2022 season in a big way Sunday afternoon, taking down UCF 9-1 in Orlando to win the series against the Knights. After winning the opener on Friday, the Rebels (10-1) lost 1-0 to UCF on Saturday in 12 innings. It marked the first time all season that the potent Ole Miss offense had failed to score at least eight runs.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO