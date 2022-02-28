ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

1 Killed In Shooting In Southern Baltimore, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 8 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in southern Baltimore, authorities said.

About 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Cherryland Road, where they found an unidentified male shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.

The shooting victim was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

