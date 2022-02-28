ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Paramedics Help Deliver Baby

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 8 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Pittsburgh paramedics helped deliver a baby who decided to come into the world a little early.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said medics Dan Sprouse and Brianna Kramer heard over the radio that a baby was unexpectedly on its way and got to the scene within minutes.

The bureau said the mom did all the work before EMS got there, but the paramedics cut the cord and performed medical assessments and care that she would have gotten at a hospital under normal circumstances.

Paramedics don’t often have to deliver babies, and it was Kramer’s first. But for Sprouse, the bureau said he’s helped bring nine babies into the world over his career.

“Great work by Sprouse and Kramer, who helped keep Mom and baby safe and healthy,” EMS wrote.

