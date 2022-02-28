Austin's "Russian House" restaurant changes name in response to Ukraine invasion

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Austin's "Russian House" is no more, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - and the restaurant's owner making an "important" decision to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The downtown Austin restaurant, which aims to represent "Russian/Slavic and all post-Soviet states" in food, drinks, and culture, will now be known as just "House", owner Varda Monamour wrote on Facebook.

I have made a tough, yet, to my opinion important decision to change the name of my business. Come join me tomorrow at... Posted by Russian House of Austin on Saturday, February 26, 2022

House is located at 5th & San Jacinto.

Monamour called the name change a "tough, yet, to my opinion, important" decision.