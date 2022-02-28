Austin's "Russian House" restaurant changes name in response to Ukraine invasion
AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Austin's "Russian House" is no more, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - and the restaurant's owner making an "important" decision to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
The downtown Austin restaurant, which aims to represent "Russian/Slavic and all post-Soviet states" in food, drinks, and culture, will now be known as just "House", owner Varda Monamour wrote on Facebook.
I have made a tough, yet, to my opinion important decision to change the name of my business. Come join me tomorrow at...Posted by Russian House of Austin on Saturday, February 26, 2022
House is located at 5th & San Jacinto.
Monamour called the name change a "tough, yet, to my opinion, important" decision.
