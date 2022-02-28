ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin's "Russian House" restaurant changes name in response to Ukraine invasion

By Kasey Johns
Talk Radio 1370
 8 days ago

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Austin's "Russian House" is no more, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - and the restaurant's owner making an "important" decision to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The downtown Austin restaurant, which aims to represent "Russian/Slavic and all post-Soviet states" in food, drinks, and culture, will now be known as just "House", owner Varda Monamour wrote on Facebook.

House is located at 5th & San Jacinto.

Monamour called the name change a "tough, yet, to my opinion, important" decision.

