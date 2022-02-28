ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Is ‘1883’ Over After That Finale? Taylor Sheridan Is Moving on to ‘a Different Era’

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
maryvilleforum.com
 8 days ago

If it felt like you got a bit too much closure and not enough “what’s next?” in the 1883 finale, there’s a reason for that: It sounds like “This Is Not Your Heaven” was the last episode. “We wanted to make a ten-hour...

www.maryvilleforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country 96.9

‘1883’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Warned Sam Elliott He’d ‘Hate Me at the End of This F–kin’ Thing’

Sam Elliott has nothing but praise for 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan, but the writer-director wasn't always so sure their relationship would turn out that well. In an interview to promote the Yellowstone prequel, Elliott revealed that when they first met, Sheridan told the iconic actor that he'd hate him by the time the season was finished shooting.
MOVIES
TVLine

1883 Shocker: EP Taylor Sheridan Confirms 'Close-Ended' Yellowstone Spinoff Was Basically a Limited Series

Click here to read the full article. Any 1883 viewers who are eagerly awaiting another 10 episodes in the life of the post-Civil War-era Duttons will be waiting a long time, the series creator says in a new interview. “I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey,” Taylor Sheridan tells our sister site Deadline. “I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily ever after, or didn’t.” He adds: “On to the next peek through the window,” a reference to the Yellowstone franchise’s recently announced 1932 prequel spinoff, which will...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Lamonica Garrett
Person
Chris Mccarthy
Person
James
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Variety

Is ‘1883’ Returning? What the Future Looks Like for Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Click here to read the full article. Is Taylor Sheridan continuing “1883”? Since the first season came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday, viewers have been eager to know what comes next. Upon a quick search, the answer is yes. Paramount Plus has ordered more episodes of “1883,” an announcement made during the streamer’s investors call on Feb. 15. That day, it was also revealed that the “Yellowstone” universe will continue with another chapter, “1932,” set to follow the Dutton family “during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.” Following Sunday’s finale, however, Sheridan shared that he’s seemingly closed the...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Which Upcoming Taylor Sheridan Shows Fans Are Most Excited For

Taylor Sheridan, creator of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” is working on a number of brand new shows. It seems Sheridan is announcing a brand project every other day without much of a slowdown. The success of “Yellowstone” and its first spinoff “1883” have launched Sheridan’s career into hyper-drive. Though he has many irons in many fires, Sheridan’s top priority is writing the fifth season of “Yellowstone.” which will begin filming in May. He’s taking a step back from the responsibilities, such as showrunning and directing, to focus on the demanding writing aspect.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Taylor Sheridan Says He’s ‘Grossly Overtaxed’ With New Projects in the Works

Taylor Sheridan has a lot on his plate, and he’s the first to admit it. In a recent interview with Deadline, Sheridan said just that. He’s in the middle of so many projects, it’s no wonder he’s overtaxed. There’s “Yellowstone” going into season 5; “1883” just ended, and possibly going into season 2 depending on Sheridan’s plan for it; “6666” in the works; and now the recently announced “1932.” And he’s writing all of them. So, yeah, Taylor Sheridan has a lot on his plate.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

1883 Finale: Tim McGraw, EP Go Deep on [Spoiler]'s 'Magnificent' Exit, Show Boss Taylor Sheridan's Surprising Response to a Sob-Filled First Take

Warning: This post contains spoilers from 1883‘s Season 1 finale. So now we have a definite, devastating answer as to how Yellowstone‘s Duttons came to settle in Montana. As last week’s 1883 heavily hinted, Elsa “Lightning Yellow Hair” Dutton succumbed to her arrow wound in Sunday’s season finale. As she started to fade, her father, James, rushed her to the land that would eventually become his family’s ranch, and she picked the spot where she wanted to be laid to rest. A short time later, as she and James sat under the tree she’d selected, she died. (Read a full recap here.)
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Paramount
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Taylor Sheridan Wanted To Make the Series a ‘Rollercoaster Ride’ for the Audience

Fans are still reeling from that emotional and action-packed “1883” season finale. Not to mention the season as a whole. Creator Taylor Sheridan truly achieved something great with this series. He made it a prequel to “Yellowstone” to draw those fans in while also creating something that stands well on its own. It has the characters you root for, the stunning scenery, and the action and emotion to tie everything together.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Faith Hill Says Taylor Sheridan Is ‘One of the Greatest Writers of Our Time’

With the first Yellowstone prequel, 1883, behind us, fans are anxious to learn more about their beloved shows and the actors and production crew who brought it to life. As the stars of 1883 are just as passionate about the show as its fans, they’re more than happy to oblige. In a recent interview with Reel School, Faith Hill opened up about her time with director and writer of 1883, Taylor Sheridan.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Taylor Sheridan on why 1883 is "close ended": "I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey"

"I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn’t," Sheridan says of the 1883 finale, adding: "For me, as a storyteller it feels close ended. I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then." Sheridan also acknowledged that he has a lot of shows on his plate, saying: "I’m grossly overtaxed. It’s impossible, what they’re asking for. But it was impossible what they asked for last year. I don’t know what else to say. But…the goal with 1883, I wanted to tell this really abstract odd structured story. If you were paying attention, I tell you exactly what was going to happen, in the first scene of the first episode. And then hopefully made you fall in love with the world, and forget that stuff, and play with your expectations that there’s no way what I’ve already told you could actually happen. To play with structure that way, felt like a new rollercoaster ride for an audience, and hopefully a really reflective and beautiful one. We wanted to make a ten-hour movie that ended, and that’s what we did."
TV & VIDEOS
CharlotteObserver.com

Traveling Through Time! See the ‘Outlander’ Characters in Different Eras

New times and places! Throughout Outlander’s tenure, Claire Randall and the rest of the Fraser family have traveled through time — from 18th century Scotland to 20th century America. The Starz drama — which premiered in August 2014 — introduced viewers to combat nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe)...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Taylor Sheridan Says ‘Yellowstone’s Critical Recognition Is ‘Long Overdue’

One does not need to wonder how Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan feels about his shows. He is especially happy with one’s SAG nomination. Sheridan, who also has 1883 out now with other shows coming up, talked about the Screen Actors Guild honor with Deadline. The publication asked what does the nomination mean to Sheridan as Yellowstone starts getting critics and awards looking at it.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Have So Many Questions After Seeing Sean Murray’s Rare Instagram Photo

While NCIS fans continue crossing their fingers that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) will return any day now, many are paying closer attention to McGee (Sean Murray) and the actor who plays him. Though viewers have followed McGee’s romance with Delilah (Margo Harshman), folks are still getting to know actor Sean Murray...
MUSIC
Collider

8 Shows like Taylor Sheridan's '1883' to Watch for More Epic Western Stories

The Yellowstone spin-off, 1883, has made a name for itself as the kind of brutal, breathtakingly beautiful western that has mostly faded away from the small screen. When television first took the entertainment world by storm during the 1950s, western TV shows were just a click away on every channel. By the '60s, gunslingers, criminal ranch owners, and cowboys were voraciously consumed by the masses. Taking place in the old wild west amidst mountain ranges, wild horses charging across rivers, and shoot-outs, the western was a form of escapism that offered exhilarating possibilities. Whether it be Gunsmoke, The Rifleman, or The Virginian, audiences would wait in anticipation every week for the night to come where they could be transported into a wildly different world for an hour.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy