Pelé has left hospital after infection

ROCHESTER — As some of the largest employers in their communities — and home to some of the best-paying jobs in the largest sector of the economy — Minnesota's hospitals were seemingly well-situated to flourish under the stress test of COVID-19. When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived two years ago next month, the state's 143 hospitals took up their position at the center of that crisis, becoming a hub of purposeful work while all economic activity around them ground to a halt.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO