Under the longstanding definition of money laundering and current federal law that categorizes cannabis as an illegal substance, there is virtually no reason that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker—as well as his fellow governors across the country—should not be arrested on federal charges. Consider that on an annual basis, the governors of any state that allow regulated and taxed cannabis markets break more federal money laundering laws than Al Capone could ever imagine. The FBI should be knocking down the doors of the governors’ mansions in every state with a regulated market. And if that sounds ridiculous, it’s because it is—but not for the reason you might be thinking.

