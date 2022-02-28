ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billions in U.S. aid for Ukraine eyed in struggle against Russian invasion

By Jennifer Shutt
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON — Congress is working quickly to determine how much military and humanitarian aid it should send to Ukraine as the war in that country continues to claim lives and send hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing as refugees.

Lawmakers are working with the Biden administration to provide billions in funding at the same time negotiators continue to work towards bipartisan agreement on more than $1.5 trillion in government funding ahead of a March 11 deadline.

Democrats and Republicans reached a framework earlier this month on that government funding package and have since been drafting the bills behind closed doors. But the five-day-old war in Ukraine and concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s potential ambitions beyond that country have led to calls for a significant uptick in U.S. military and humanitarian aid.

The Biden administration has asked Congress to approve $6.4 billion in additional assistance, but Ukraine’s needs are quickly evolving as Russian troops continue pouring into the country in an attempt to overthrow the democratically elected government.

The White House emergency spending request would provide $3.5 billion for the U.S. Defense Department to bolster the number of American soldiers in nearby counties and increase the amount of military equipment flowing to Ukrainian troops.

The other $2.9 billion would go to the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development for security assistance to numerous countries within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, as well as humanitarian assistance and funding to counter Russian cyberattacks and disinformation, according to an administration official.

This funding would be in addition to $1 billion in security assistance and $80 million in humanitarian assistance the U.S. has sent to Ukraine during the past year.

The Biden administration official stressed that as the war in Ukraine continues to evolve the conversation with lawmakers about how much aid to send and where to send it will change as well.

That could cause significant challenges for lawmakers and staff trying to reach bipartisan agreement on spending levels, especially if Russia gains more ground in the coming week, or succeeds in toppling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Monday morning that she intends to support the emergency funding request, but said when the House votes on a bill will be determined, in part, by President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday night.

“We can’t vote until we have a number. We’ll see what the president has to say tomorrow night,” the California Democrat said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has signaled strong GOP support for increased defense spending to counter Putin’s attack on Ukraine and ensure NATO countries are defended should Russia move beyond Ukraine.

“The United States and NATO must redouble our material support for Ukraine’s resistance, further shore up our allies, get serious about energy independence, and invest in the capabilities needed for long-term military competition with Russia and China,” McConnell said in a statement last week. “Here in Congress, upcoming defense spending measures will provide an opportunity to lead by example.”

Delayed funding bills

Lawmakers and their staffs are still negotiating the funding levels and policy throughout the 12 annual appropriations bills that fund the regular operations of the federal government.

Those bills were supposed to pass before the Oct. 1 start of the fiscal year, but Congress regularly delays negotiations by approving temporary government spending bills. So far this fiscal year, lawmakers have approved three stopgap spending measures, continuing funding levels and policies from the Trump administration through March 11.

Republicans and Democrats are both optimistic they could reach agreement and hold votes before getting too close to that deadline to cause concerns over a government shutdown.

But those negotiations are typically complicated enough without the possibility of billions in emergency aid riding along as a war continues to claim lives and alter the balance of power in Europe.

The top appropriator in the Senate, Vermont Democrat Patrick Leahy, said in a statement that he plans to work with his counterparts “to provide the necessary resources to respond to this unwarranted conflict.”

“Putin’s aggressions and the unprovoked attack on the Ukrainian people is one of the greatest threats democracy and the principle of national sovereignty have faced in decades,” Leahy said.

The post Billions in U.S. aid for Ukraine eyed in struggle against Russian invasion appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Michigan Advance

Before any U.S. troops are sent to Ukraine, some in Congress want a say

WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Peter DeFazio of Oregon, a Democrat, and Warren Davidson of Ohio, a Republican, are leading a broad, bipartisan coalition of lawmakers urging the president to not send U.S. troops into Ukraine, or declare war, before receiving authorization from Congress. President Joe Biden has not dispatched troops to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion […] The post Before any U.S. troops are sent to Ukraine, some in Congress want a say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
FOREIGN POLICY
Michigan Advance

Biden to impose sanctions on pro-Russian separatist region of Ukraine

Updated, 6:22 a.m., 2/22/22 WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden issued an executive order Monday imposing sanctions on the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin declared independent earlier in the day. The order bars new investment, trading and finance in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic. White House […] The post Biden to impose sanctions on pro-Russian separatist region of Ukraine appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POTUS
Michigan Advance

Biden says Russia has begun invading Ukraine, announces initial sanctions

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Russia’s actions in eastern Ukraine amounted to “the beginning of a Russian invasion” of that country that could get much worse in the days ahead. Seeking to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from further military action, Biden said the United States would apply the “first tranche of sanctions” on […] The post Biden says Russia has begun invading Ukraine, announces initial sanctions appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Watch out for the ‘angry U.S. consumer’ as Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens America’s fight against inflation

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday had U.S. investors focused on the cost of food and energy in America, and the likely implications for financial markets. With Russia and Ukraine’s outsize role in global commodities, prices shot higher for wheat, corn and oil, as Moscow attacked its neighbor in the largest military operation in Europe since World War II.
BUSINESS
Michigan Advance

Biden sanctions Russian natural gas pipeline company Nord Stream 2

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday sanctioned the Russian company tasked with building and operating the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, as well as its corporate officers. Biden said in a statement the sanctions are part of the “initial tranche” of economic restrictions the United States began imposing on Russia earlier this week after it […] The post Biden sanctions Russian natural gas pipeline company Nord Stream 2 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POTUS
Michigan Advance

Some Michiganders from Ukraine conflicted over Zelenskyy’s call to return, fight Russia

Ukrainian-born Michiganders differed on whether people from their native homeland should return home, take up arms, and defend Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion. “The future of the Ukrainian people depends on every Ukrainian,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy within hours of the Feb. 24 attack from Russia. He urged all those who can defend the country […] The post Some Michiganders from Ukraine conflicted over Zelenskyy’s call to return, fight Russia appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Waves of Russian forces launch assault on Ukraine and U.S. prepares added sanctions

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden Thursday vowed a “united and decisive” wave of sanctions against Russia after the country’s leaders ordered a military assault on Ukraine. Russian military forces began attacking several cities and towns throughout the country, according to multiple news reports. “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss […] The post Waves of Russian forces launch assault on Ukraine and U.S. prepares added sanctions appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

White House builds on Russia sanctions, OKs more military aid for Ukraine

Tensions between the Biden administration and Russian leaders ratcheted up yet again Monday as Russia continued its unrelenting assault on Ukraine. President Joe Biden authorized an additional $350 million of security assistance to Ukraine over the weekend, bringing the total aid over the past year to $1 billion, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said […] The post White House builds on Russia sanctions, OKs more military aid for Ukraine appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POTUS
Michigan Advance

Members of Congress from both parties urge tough sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON — Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to impose severe sanctions on Russia after the country declared a broad section of eastern Ukraine independent before sending troops into the region. Members of Congress appear unified, for the moment, that the most the United States should do is […] The post Members of Congress from both parties urge tough sanctions on Russia appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

New U.S. sanctions on Russia target banks, high-tech imports

WASHINGTON — The United States and Western allies stepped up economic sanctions on Russia following its escalated attack on Ukraine, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Thursday. Biden had for weeks pledged to impose significant sanctions on Russia if President Vladimir Putin followed through on plans to invade Ukraine. As the invasion ramped […] The post New U.S. sanctions on Russia target banks, high-tech imports appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Biden in State of the Union urges ‘unmistakable’ support for democracy in Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night to reassert America as a leading global voice for democracy and condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for starting an “unprovoked” war in Ukraine. “Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for […] The post Biden in State of the Union urges ‘unmistakable’ support for democracy in Ukraine appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

987
Followers
1K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

