A new free update is coming to Pokemon Legends: Arceus later today. The Pokemon Company has announced a continuation of the Pokemon Legends: Arceus story with "Pokemon Legends: Arceus: Daybreak," a free update that will be released to all players later today. The update will add a new storyline that features the player investigating Mass Outbreaks, including Mass Outbreaks of Alpha Pokemon and Pokemon appearing in different areas than where they usually appear. The game will also introduce wild versions of the Noble Pokemon, which previously could not be caught in the wild. The update will also include new team battle options that let you team up with NPCs in battles. It also appears that players can challenge Dialga and Palkia in their Origin Formes. A full trailer for the game can be seen below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO