Billie Eilish & FINNEAS taking part in virtual event celebrating Best Original Song Oscar nom

By Josh Johnson
x1065.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish and FINNEAS will discuss their nomination for this year's Best Original Song Oscar during a virtual event hosted by the Songwriters Hall of Fame. You...

Stereogum

Hear The Fake Boy Band Song Billie Eilish & Finneas Wrote For Pixar’s Turning Red

Back in November, it was announced that Billie Eilish and Finneas had written some music for the upcoming Disney/Pixar film Turning Red. Given that the movie is about a 13-year-old girl in the early ’00s, director Domee Shi knew there had to be some boy band music. “We needed our character Mei to be obsessed with something that her mom would not approve of,” Shi said at the time. “Boy bands were the first step into the world of boys for a lot of girls that age. The guys were all super pretty, polished, soft and loving, and they had of way of bringing girls and their besties together. Plus, I thought it’d be really cool to create an animated boy band.”
MOVIES
iheart.com

Billie Eilish And Finneas Write New Song For Upcoming Disney Film

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are back at it, this time with a new song for an upcoming Disney and Pixar film. The brother-sister duo have written a track called "Nobody Like U" for the new Disney+ movie Turning Red, which will be available to stream next month. Not only is their song featured in the film, but FINNEAS voices Jesse, one of the members of the fictional boy band 4*Town who sings the track, per Pitchfork. The pair also wrote two additional songs for the film, "1 True Love" and "U Know What's Up."
MUSIC
NWI.com

Oscar Countdown: Day 28: Original Song

Presumably, the rest of the nominees are playing for second to the title track from the James Bond film "No Time to Die," written and performed by superstar Billie Eilish and her producer and musical partner and brother Finneas. The spoiler could be "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Strangely, Disney chose to submit only that song for consideration from the film, which is the odds-on favorite to win Animated Feature. After they submitted it to the Academy, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" blew up and became Disney's biggest hit song from an animated feature in 30 years. "Be Alive" from "King Richard," sung by Beyonce and co-written by her, has some big-name appeal, too. An interesting note: Diane Warren is a nominee for the fifth straight year and seventh year of eight. "Somehow You Do" from the mostly forgettable "Four Good Days" is her 13th overall nomination in the category – and she's yet to win.
MOVIES
Variety

Morris Day Slams Prince’s Estate, Says He’s Forbidden From Performing as the Time

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Morris Day, frontman of Prince-spawned funk group the Time for more than 40 years, has laid into his late benefactor’s estate, which he claims has told him he can no longer work under the name Morris Day & the Time. “I’ve given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with,” he wrote in a social media post. “A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. I literally put my blood, sweat, and tears into bringing value to...
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Van Morrison, Billie Eilish, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Other Best Song Nominees Convene for Oscar Panel

Famously mercurial rocker Van Morrison has not shown the same enthusiasm for Oscar campaigning that many of this year’s other Academy Awards nominees have. He and the equally press-shy Beyoncé have done little or no promotion for their respective nominations for best song, or for anything else that involves interviews. So it’s something of an event that Morrison did take part in the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s annual panel of contenders for Oscars’ song prize, along with representatives from all the other films and songs.
CELEBRITIES
The Fordham Observer

Women in Music: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish announced a new stop on her “Happier Than Ever” tour for Feb. 15 at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, which opened recently on Nov. 20, 2021. Despite the fact that the performance date was added just weeks before the event, Eilish had no trouble filling many of the seats in the 18,500-seat venue. In addition to her unique merchandise, Eilish and her team collaborated with organizations like Reverb and HeadCount to provide memorabilia, such as branded “VOTE!” pins and reusable water bottles, in exchange for donations. Eilish and her opening act, Dora Jar, had little issue captivating the hearts and attention of a diverse audience. The show featured songs from Eilish’s debut EP, which was released in 2017, through her most current album, “Happier Than Ever.” With such a unique and passionate performance and amazing pre-concert environment, there’s no way Eilish could have made any concertgoer “hate this city.”
MUSIC
Collider

‘Turning Red’: Disney Releases Billie Eilish and FINNEAS’s Movie Single “Nobody Like U”

Disney has just released the original song "Nobody Like U" for their upcoming film Turning Red along with a new lyric video that gives us a glimpse into the new movie. The new song, "Nobody Like U", was written by sibling musical duo Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (professionally stylized as FINNEAS) and features a very early 2000s boy-band sound. The song is one of three original songs by the pair to be featured on the film's soundtrack. The other two tracks are called “1 True Love" and “U Know What’s Up”. The songs, written by the real O'Connell and Eilish, are performed by the fictional boy-band 4*Town. The voices behind the fictional boy band are Jordan Fisher as Robaire, Finneas O’Connell as Jesse, Topher Ngo as Aaron T., Grayson Villanueva as Tae Young, and Josh Levi as Aaron Z. The soundtrack also features an original score by the Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, who previously worked on the blockbuster Black Panther film and the hit Disney+ seriesThe Mandalorian.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Billie Eilish On Getting To See The No Time To Die Opening Early And How Landing A Bond Song Is Not So Easy

The veil of secrecy surrounding the James Bond movies is so strong, not just anyone can pierce it. No Time To Die is a perfect example of a film that embodies that very concept, especially when taking into account the secrets that film had to hide. But even trying to land the duties of performing a Bond song are not so easy, as Billie Eilish recently told the story of the process that led to her eventual title track. On the bright side, winning those honors meant that Eilish got to encounter a really cool perk to the job she and her collaborator/brother Finneas would secure: they got to see the film’s opening early.
CELEBRITIES

