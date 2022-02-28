ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington to lift the mask mandate early

By Shannon Chapman
 2 days ago

Based on information from the Center of Disease Control,...

Will we ever need to go back to wearing masks after mandates are lifted?

As COVID-19 cases fall around the country, several states are easing or repealing mask mandates. States including California, Connecticut, Illinois, New York and Oregon have loosened mask-wearing rules recently, and some mega events such as the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in California will not require masks at all. Some schools are also loosening mask mandates for students, although many districts still require them.
California woman, mother of three, dies of Covid-19 after she was wrongfully told by doctors she is not eligible to get vaccinated, lawsuit

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus continues to spread across the country and United States officially reached the 900,000 Covid-19 related deaths earlier this week. The vaccines still remain the best weapon in battling the deadly virus providing decent protection from developing severe condition and death. According to New...
Dr. Fauci explains the major ‘risk’ of taking off face masks

Parents should continue to let their children wear face masks to protect against COVID-19, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. What he said: “It’s understandable why people want to take masks off the kids. But, right now, given the level...
Only 1 state hasn't shared plans to loosen mask rules

Soon, no state in the mainland U.S. will have statewide mask mandates, with Hawaii the only state that hasn't announced plans to relax mask requirements, The New York Times reported Feb. 18. Two of the last states with mandates — New Mexico and Washington — said Feb. 17 that they...
Where to Find Those Free N95 Face Masks

The Biden administration's free mask program is officially underway, with plans to hand out 400 million N95 masks distributed to pharmacies and community health centers throughout the US. The initiative comes as the Omicron variant is still spreading across the country—a crucial time to stock up on the proper masks for public indoor environments. Below, we break down where and when you can pick up free masks, how many are allotted per person, and more.
“I’ve given it to my mom,” Doctor treated Covid-ill inmates with high Ivermectin doses telling them the pills were vitamins, they filed lawsuit

While the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus continues to spread across the country, many people decide to treat the virus with Ivermectin on their own, a drug that is not approved by the FDA for Covid-19 treatment. Until now, not a single study has shown positive effects Ivermectin has on treating the deadly virus.
That Study of Face Masks Does Not Show What the CDC Claims

A new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) supposedly shows that wearing a face mask in public places dramatically reduces your risk of catching COVID-19. The CDC summed up the results in a widely shared graphic that says wearing a cloth mask "lowered the odds of testing positive" by 56 percent, while the risk reduction was 66 percent for surgical masks and 83 percent for N95 or KN95 respirators.
COVID Travel Rules to Europe May Be Lifted for Vaccinated

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- All testing and quarantine requirements for travelers to European Union member nations should be lifted next month for those who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, the European Council said Tuesday. That would include people who received their last dose of their primary vaccination series at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before their arrival, or have received their booster dose, or those who have recovered from COVID-19 within 180 days of arrival, the...
CDC Eases Face Mask Restrictions for Parts of the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday eased its recommendations for face mask-wearing across a significant swath of the U.S. "We're in a stronger place today as a nation with more tools to protect ourselves and our community from COVID-19," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on a call with reporters on Friday.
More than 104,000 Americans died from drug overdoses within 12-month period

More than 104,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in the year between September 2020 and September 2021, another record-high death toll that has more than doubled within six years.Provisional reporting from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 104,288 people died from drug-related overdoses within the 12-month period that ended in September 2021, marking an increase of roughly 14,000 more deaths than the previous year.In September 2015, roughly 52,000 people had died from overdoses in a similar timeframe.The surge in drug-related deaths has accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic and with the proliferation of the powerful synthetic opioid...
Amazon will no longer require US warehouse employees to wear masks

(CNN) — Amazon will no longer require its US warehouse employees to wear face masks in states where local laws do not require them, regardless of whether the employees are vaccinated or not. The company informed workers of the updated policy over the weekend, according to an internal memo...
