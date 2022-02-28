Washington to lift the mask mandate early

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- All testing and quarantine requirements for travelers to European Union member nations should be lifted next month for those who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, the European Council said Tuesday. That would include people who received their last dose of their primary vaccination series at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before their arrival, or have received their booster dose, or those who have recovered from COVID-19 within 180 days of arrival, the...

