Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz Interviews for Steelers GM

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Zs5X_0eRbmVKU00

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz interviewed to be the next general manager of their AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If Hortiz is hired, it would leave a huge hole in Baltimore's front office.

Hortiz is expected to be a strong contender for the job because of his knowledge of the AFC North.

Earler this year, Hortiz interviewed with the New York Giants for their vacancy with the general manager position, but he did not get the job.

Hortiz just finished his 24th season with the Ravens and works closely with George Kokinis, the team's other director of player personnel, to oversee all aspects of college and pro scouting for Baltimore.

The pair serve as GM Eric DeCosta's chief personnel evaluators. The Ravens, who have earned a playoff spot each of the past three seasons, are led by former firstround draft pick QB Lamar Jackson, the 2019 unanimous NFL MVP. Baltimore recorded a franchise-best 14-2 season in 2019, earning its second-straight AFC North title.

Hortiz spent 10 seasons (2009-18) as the Ravens' director of college scouting. He was responsible for all aspects of the college process, coordinating the schedules and cross-checking duties of the area and national scouts.

A graduate of the Ravens’ “20/20 Club", Hortiz also managed the team’s draft preparation and the evaluation and ranking process of hundreds of NFL draft-eligible prospects. Hortiz, who joined the organization in 1998, spent eight years as a scout for Baltimore, covering the Northeast and Southeast regions before becoming a national scout for three seasons (2006- 08).

In 2007, the Ravens selected Auburn G Ben Grubbs (29th overall), who was scouted by the fellow Auburn alum Hortiz and became a Pro Bowler in 2011.

