Nilüfer Yanya – “The Dealer”

The great veteran indie singer-songwriter Damien Jurado launched his own label Maraqopa Records last year with the release of his album The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania. He followed it with a single called “Take Your Time” last fall. Today he’s back with another new song, a bleary yet warm midtempo track called “What Happened To The Class Of ’65?” It’s strewn with evocative lyrics that leave just the right amount to the imagination, starting with this: “I was behind the camera/ I was in the commercial/ Dying fast without consent/ Standing where the building collapsed.” Hear it below.
Last year, the foxy and ever-evolving Copenhagen punk band Iceage released. , one of our favorite albums of 2021, as well as the one-off Adult Swim single “High & Hurt.” Today, Iceage have come out with another one-off track, and it’s something that nobody could’ve expected from this band: An atmospheric, affectionate cover of a culty Atlanta R&B jam.
Nilüfer Yanya released her sophomore album PAINLESS a couple days ago — it’s our reigning Album Of The Week — and she just kicked off a tour in support of it. She also stopped by the studios of the French radio station Radio Nova to perform a bunch of songs from it: “anotherlife,” “chase me,” “the dealer,” “stabilise,” “belong with you,” and “midnight sun.” Check it out below.
PUP - "Matilda" Like B.B. King’s Lucille but much shittier, Matilda is the name of PUP frontman Stefan Babcock’s favorite guitar. He received it as a gift from a friend when he broke his only guitar in the middle of a tour and proceeded to play it at every PUP show for seven years, until his bandmates’ constant complaints about Matilda caused him to buy a fancier replacement.
Chuck Criss, a musician best known as a member of the indie band Freelance Whales and Computer Games, has died. Chuck’s brother and Computer Games bandmate, the actor and singer Darren Criss, confirmed the news of Chuck’s death in a long, heartfelt message on Instagram. According to Darren, Chuck died by suicide. He was 36.
Elton John has paid tribute to "magical" Shane Warne, whose death shocked the world on Friday. Posting a picture with Shane and his ex-fiance Elizaberth Hurley, Elton sent his sympathies to the family of Shane and to those of late cricket player Rod Marsh, who also passed away on 4 March.
Apparently the hottest role in Hollywood right now is who gets to play Madonna in the singer’s forthcoming biopic, which is directed by the Material Girl herself. (Madonna also co-wrote the script with Diablo Cody.) According to The Ankler, Euphoria stars Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira have auditioned, and so has Julia Garner (Inventing Anna, Ozark).
I first met Avril Lavigne in 2013. A decade after watching Avril on MTV, here I was, actually working at MTV, and Avril was promoting her fifth studio album, a self-titled venture that featured guest spots from then-husband and album co-writer Chad Kroeger (erggg) and Marilyn Manson (even more errrgggggg). We chatted for about three minutes so I could get some quotes for a fluff-piece blog post — nothing revolutionary. But I remember thinking her singing voice was outstanding.
After sharing the first two tracks from her upcoming Many Voices Speak album Gestures, “Want It Kept” and “Seat For Sadness,” today Sweden’s Matilda Mård has shared the third. “Within Reach” is a six-minute slow burn that just brims with beauty. A...
The new Spiritualized album Everything Was Beautiful was supposed to come out last month, but that didn’t happen. Instead, Everything Was Beautiful will come out in April, which feels somehow appropriate. A new Spiritualized record is always welcome, but a new Spiritualized record coming out when the weather is nice and we can give these songs deep headphones listens while we feel sunlight on our faces? That’s the good shit.
Alex Edkins has been leading the muscle-monster Toronto noise-rock trio Metz for a long time, and that band is still firing along; their new split 7″ with Adulkt Life comes out on Friday. But now Edkins has a whole other musical project, too. Edkins is making music on his own under the name Weird Nightmare, and he’ll release his self-titled debut this spring. Edkins put together the album during lockdown, and it’s got contributions from Chad VanGaalen and Bully’s Alicia Bognanno. Today, Edkins has shared his first single under the Weird Nightmare name, and it’s a banger.
50 Cent says he’s ready to write Mo’Nique into one of his scripts as he called out cancel culture and the industry blackballing her more than ten years ago. Mo’Nique won an Oscar award for her performance in the movie Precious but her failure to thank and acknowledge the director, Lee Daniels, led to an industrywide boycott, she claims.
On yesterday’s installment of Callin Me Maybe, we welcomed our latest guest, Daniel Cooper. In addition to founding the music publicity company Lucky Bird Media, Daniel also manages bands like Foyer Red and Hypoluxo. With years of experience in helping emerging artists get to the next level, Daniel knows a bit about the inner workings of the music industry and the various behind-the-scenes mechanisms involved in the process of getting artists’ music to new listeners. We dug into how Daniel got started in the industry, the nitty-gritty of how music PR operates these days, and how he balances the life of a publicist with that of a manager. If you missed our conversation yesterday, you can listen here.
Right around this time last year, Katy Kirby released her Album Of The Week-worthy debut Cool Dry Place, and since then she’s opened for the likes of Waxahatchee and Illuminati Hotties. Kirby is out on the road again right now, on a co-headlining tour with Sun June, and today she’s released an expanded edition of Cool Dry Place featuring two covers that she has occasionally broken out live. One of them is Alex G’s House Of Sugar highlight “Bad Man,” and the other is “So Much Wine, Merry Christmas,” a song originally by the Handsome Family, though Kirby took her cues from Andrew Bird’s own cover of it.
Last year, Numero Group began reissuing the catalog of Karate, the long-dormant Boston indie band whose blend of jazz, punk, post-rock, emo, and more made them fiercely beloved underground favorites in the ’90s and early 2000s. This year, they’re going on tour. The Geoff Farina-led combo announced today...
As the relationship between Kanye West and Chaney Jones heats up, many fans have been left wondering: Who is West's new girlfriend? Jones explained who she is and what she does for a living on Instagram, earlier this week. For starters, Jones explained that she is "European, French, German, West...
Alex Cameron is getting ready to release his new album Oxy Music, and so far we’ve heard two singles from that project: “Sara Jo” and “Best Life.” Today, we’re getting another new one, “K Hole,” which is also getting a video directed by Jim Larson and shot at the St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn Heights. Additionally, Cameron has announced the return of Alcamathon, which is basically a telethon set to be livestreamed via Vans Channel 66 on album release day.
The Nashville-based pop-rock band COIN evoke images of a very specific time and aesthetic. The three-piece was formed in 2012, and has steadily released inoffensive SiriusXM Alt Nation-core singles for the last decade. Personally, COIN remind me of peak millennial micro-trends, like pizza-patterned socks from TopShop, neon signage, finger mustaches, chambray shirts, direct-to-consumer products run by girlbosses who will later be accused of racism and workplace abuse. Not that COIN has anything to do with these things — they are just part of a bygone era. But, not unlike the freshly chart-topping, Grammy-nominated Glass Animals, COIN have stuck around and are currently enjoying their most successful year to date.
Last month, Christopher Adams announced his sophomore album as Pendant, Harp, which will be out in April. We’ve heard “Thorn” from it so far. Today, Adams is sharing another track, the pulsing and pulse-pounding “Static Dream,” which comes with a video directed by Ramez Silyan. “I wrote Static Dream after seeing my late father in my sleep one night,” Adams said in a statement. “The dream was chaotic and sad but over the following day I felt a closeness to him I hadn’t felt since his passing. It felt like a new memory I was able to forge with him outside of space and time.” Check it out below.
Recently, Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been going swimmingly. While they have had their share of ups and downs, the couple seems to have each other's back nowadays. When it comes to gifts, the duo goes all out for one another, especially when it comes to fashion. For Valentine's Day last month, Offset gifted Cardi Chanel bags and an expensive Audemar watch, highlighting is elite style.
