Nilüfer Yanya – “The Dealer”

On yesterday’s installment of Callin Me Maybe, we welcomed our latest guest, Daniel Cooper. In addition to founding the music publicity company Lucky Bird Media, Daniel also manages bands like Foyer Red and Hypoluxo. With years of experience in helping emerging artists get to the next level, Daniel knows a bit about the inner workings of the music industry and the various behind-the-scenes mechanisms involved in the process of getting artists’ music to new listeners. We dug into how Daniel got started in the industry, the nitty-gritty of how music PR operates these days, and how he balances the life of a publicist with that of a manager. If you missed our conversation yesterday, you can listen here.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO