Facebook-owner Meta will restrict access to Russia's RT, Sputnik in EU

By Elizabeth Culliford
 8 days ago

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms, parent company of Facebook, will restrict access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik across the European Union, the company’s head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said in a tweet on Monday.

Clegg said the social media company had received requests from a number of governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state-controlled media on its platforms. (Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Nick Clegg
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
Reuters

Sending weapons to Ukraine will lead to 'global collapse' - Ifx cites Russian foreign ministry

March 7 (Reuters) - Sending foreign weapons to Ukraine will lead to a "global collapse," Interfax news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Monday. Another Russian agency, TASS, quoted foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that the West sending mercenaries and military equipment to Ukraine would cause a catastrophic development of the situation there.
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

