Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox officially named University of Alabama graduate Brendan Moore the City of Tuscaloosa's Chief Operations Officer Wednesday. The City of Tuscaloosa posted the announcement stating that Moore will serve as Chief Operations Officer effective immediately. In the announcement made by the city, Maddox spoke on the city's new COO saying, “He has proven time and time again that he has the knowledge and skillset to succeed in his new role as Chief Operations Officer.”

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO