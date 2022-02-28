ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins free agent profile: Nik Needham returning seems like a no-brainer

By Mike Masala
 2 days ago
NFL free agency begins in less than a month, as we draw closer to the start of the 2022 league year. New head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier will have to take a look at the guys they have set to leave and decide if they should return or not.

For Miami, that list of players has 28 names on it that are set to become unrestricted, restricted, or exclusive-rights free agents, including cornerback Nik Needham.

Needham has been with the Dolphins since he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP following the 2019 draft. After starting his career as a practice squad player, Needham rose up the ranks and has worked his way on the field despite others being ahead of him on the depth chart.

The 25-year-old may have had the best year of his career in 2021 even though he saw the fewest snaps (54%). Needham recorded 59 tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions, two quarterback hits, one sack, and one fumble recovery while allowing a 65% completion percentage on a 73.4 passer rating.

With Xavien Howard and Byron Jones manning the two outside corner positions, Needham was able to play in the slot over Justin Coleman at times, who had been signed specifically for that role. And, when rookie safety Jevon Holland missed a game late in the year due to COVID-19, Needham was able to slide over and play some safety.

That type of versatility and effort is what a team that’s looking to build a culture needs.

As a restricted free agent, the Dolphins have the option to tender Needham to a contract. Miami could place a first-round tender on Needham worth $5.562 million, a second-round tender worth $3.986 million, or an original-round tender worth $2.54 million.

If a team were to match on a first or second-round tender, the Dolphins would get a pick in that round in return.

With all of that information, it’s extremely likely that Needham is back in Miami for at least one more season.

Needham
