Basketball quarters ‘boiling with excitement’: 4 games match No. 1-No. 2 teams

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Lambert (7-0) remains undefeated and is already garnering major momentum in the national polls. The Longhorns have a huge home game against No. 2 ranked Pope (5-0) this Saturday. Pope moved up a slot to No. 2 after Johns Creek’s 13-8 loss to Harrison. The Hoyas’ win over Johns Creek sent the Gladiators down to No. 7 and Harrison rose to No. 3 ahead of No. 4 Walton—whose only loss was a 15-14 defeat to Harrison. North Paulding climbed from No. 7 to No. 5 after its 7-0 start and Roswell comes in at No. 6 with a 5-2 record and its only two losses coming to Lambert (10-7) and Lovett (12-7). No. 8 Lassiter is 6-1 and its only loss was a 6-4 defeat to No. 6 North Paulding. Allatoona comes in at No. 9 with a 4-3 record and tough losses to No. 2 Pope (13-11), No. 2 Roswell (15-12) and No. 4 Walton (11-9). Also, Buford makes its debut at No. 10 in place of South Forsyth and has won five-straight.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO