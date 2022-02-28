ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball quarters ‘boiling with excitement’: 4 games match No. 1-No. 2 teams

By Todd Holcomb
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 8 days ago
Six No. 1- or No. 2-ranked teams lost in the second round of the state basketball tournament last week, and as many or more could fall Tuesday and Wednesday, when 64 quarterfinal games tip off. Four Elite Eight games will be between teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2,...

