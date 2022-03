When buying a new phone, carriers and retailers often pitch discounts in the form of trade-in offers. That is if you send in an old phone that meets the vendors' requirements in exchange for tens to hundreds of dollars off your new one. This process has become more aggressive over the past years, with stores like AT&T now willing to sell you the latest Samsung or Apple device for free, as long as you trade in a functioning phone -- cracked or not.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO